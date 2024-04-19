Mian Altaf, Mehbooba Mufti File Nomination Papers

Srinagar: While responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that the NC, PDP and the Congress brought gun culture to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that his party has been the worst sufferer of gun culture in the Union Territory.

Omar Abdullah made the remarks while speaking with reporters during nomination filling of Mian Altaf, the NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

He said that everyone is aware from where this gun culture came and that the National Conference has been the worst sufferer of this gun culture.

“Over 3,000 senior workers, party cadres, office bearers, ex legislators and senior leaders have been the victims of this culture. Home Minister should also count their sacrifices,” he said.

He also hoped that NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Loke Sabha seat Mian Altaf will emerge victorious with huge margin the support of other parties.

“I’m also thankful to Congress leader GA Mir who came all the way from Delhi to be present during the nomination filling process today.”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday appealed voters of Jammu and Kashmir not to boycott upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

She was talking to reporters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag after filing her nomination papers.

“The forthcoming polls are not being fought for roads, water and electricity but for restoration of dignity, which is being repeatedly targeted by New Delhi,” Mebhooba said.

She said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are not for developmental issues, but for restoration of dignity and identity which have been snatched by New Delhi after August 2019.

“The whole J&K has been converted into an open air prison, and people are being made laborers forcibly, which won’t be allowed,” Mehbooba said.

Mehooba appealed voters of Jammu and Kashmir to pay deaf ear to boycott slogans and come forwards to vote so that snatched rights will be restored back.

“Some vested interested elements tried to make people ready for boycott in south Kashmir. I appeal all of you to do not boycott polls. It is for our dignity and identity,” she added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print