After tragedy, admin forms panel to frame policy for regulating water transport

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today called an urgent meeting of officers of various departments to frame the strategy to avoid unfortunate incidents of boat capsizing in future and save precious lives.

While stressing on the safety measures for Water Transportation, Div Com issued advisory for compulsory lifesaving jackets for all on-board passengers. He also directed for safety audit of all means of water transportation.

Besides, he issued directions to prohibit ferrying the passengers beyond the capacity of boats by boatmen.

The meeting discussed the licensing and regulation of means of water transport for operation in Jhelum and other water bodies.

Regarding the under construction bridge at Gandbal Batwara, the meeting was informed that the work on the bridge is going on and shall be completed by June 30, 2024.

On the occasion, Div Com directed concerned officers of R&B to strictly adhere to the deadline for the completion of the bridge.

Meanwhile, Div Com constituted a committee headed by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar to frame the policy for the regulation of water transport with other members from District Administration, LCMA, I&FC, Tourism, Police, SDRF and Transport department.

Div Com also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in an unfortunate incident and expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaving families.

Among others, the meeting was attended by VC, LCMA; ACR Central; Officers of Tourism department, I&FC and R&B.

