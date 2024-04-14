6 people killed, 4 injured as cab falls into gorge in Doda

LG Expresses Grief, Asks Admin To Provide Assistance As Per Rule

Jammu: At least six people died and four others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Khanpura, Phagsoo area of Thathri in Doda district on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred around 07.15 PM when the vehicle (Maruti Eco) was on its way from Thathri to Khanpura Phagsoo.

Giving details, an official of Sub-District Hospital Thathri said that after the accident, two people were brought dead to the hospital whereas four others succumbed to their injuries later.

The official identified the five among the deceased as Mukhtiyar Ahmed (28) son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Bandoga, Riyaz Ahmed son of Abdul Gani of Phagsoo, Baby girl, Ireena Begum wife of Saddam Hussain of Ghunti and Muhammad Rafi son of Abdul Rehman of Phagsoo.

Those who were critically injured and have been referred include Muhammad Amir (28) son of Muhammad Shafi of Phagsoo, baby girl (10), baby girl (8) and Sufiyan Sheikh (24) son of Bashir Ahmed of Behndoga. Another injured was identified as Saima Begum wife of Muhammad Amir.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Doda.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply grieved and shocked at the tragic loss of lives and injuries resulting from the unfortunate road accident at Phagsoo, Doda today. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have issued instructions to District Administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected persons”.

In the last five years, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a total of 28,896 road accidents, resulting in 4,251 fatalities and 37,725 injuries, according to official data.

In 2019, Jammu reported 3,907 road accidents, leading to 695 fatalities and 4,987 injuries, while the Kashmir division recorded 1,889 accidents, resulting in 301 deaths and 2,545 injuries.

In the following years, the Jammu division reported a higher number of accidents compared to Kashmir. In 2020, Jammu witnessed 3,086 road accidents with 487 fatalities and 3,798 injuries, while Kashmir reported 1,774 accidents resulting in 241 deaths and 2,096 injuries.

The year 2021 saw the Jammu division reporting 3,584 road accidents, leading to 560 fatalities and 4,640 injuries, whereas Kashmir witnessed 1,868 accidents, resulting in 214 deaths and 2,332 injuries.

Similarly, in 2022, the Jammu division recorded 3,886 accidents, with 562 fatalities and 5,554 injuries, while Kashmir reported 2,206 accidents, leading to 243 deaths and 2,818 injuries.

In 2023, the Jammu division reported 3,943 road accidents, resulting in 598 fatalities and 5,486 injuries, and the Kashmir division recorded 2,355 accidents, leading to 295 deaths and 2,983 injuries.

An official from the traffic department said efforts are constantly underway to mitigate road accidents and the factors contributing to them.

