Saroori slams NC, Congress for splitting secular votes

JAMMU: G M Saroori, DPAP candidate for Udhampur- Doda Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday slammed the Congress and National Conference (NC) for allegedly dividing secular votes to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a public meeting at Bunjwan, Saroori criticized their focus on attacking Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad and their party instead of addressing the BJP and its candidate. He expressed dismay over the divisive tactics employed by the Congress and NC, emphasizing the need for unity among secular forces to counter the BJP’s divisive agenda effectively.

“Why don’t they speak against the BJP and its candidate? They seem to be solely focused on attacking Ghulam Nabi Azad,” he stated.

Saroori also promised to fight for the restoration of statehood and the protection of land and job rights for the people of the region. Understanding the significance of statehood, he pledged to advocate tirelessly for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and respected in the corridors of power. He vowed to be a staunch advocate for the protection of land and job rights, which are crucial for the socio-economic development of the region.

Saroori slammed regional parties for “deceiving” the people with “false” issues. He said, “Ghulam Nabi Azad was the sole leader in Parliament who ardently fought for Article 370 and statehood. I promise to uphold his legacy and continue fighting for the people with the same fervour. He emphasized the need to transcend voting along religious lines and prioritize progress, peace, and development.”

He stressed the importance of uplifting all, irrespective of religion or caste, for the collective welfare of society. He said, “This is a time for unity and uplifting our people, not religious politics. We have suffered enough.”

