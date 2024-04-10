Low voltage irks Hajin’s Shukerdin Mohalla residents

BANDIPORA: Residents of New Colony Shukerdin Mohalla in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have expressed strong resentment over low voltage for the past eight years.

The aggrieved locals said that it has been more than eight years since they started suffering due to low voltage. Although an additional transformer has been installed, it has not been made functional for unknown reasons since its installation, they said.

Despite bringing this serious issue to the attention of authorities, our requests have fallen on deaf ears, they said.

A local said, “We can’t even charge our phones properly due to the low voltage.” He requested the administration to make the installed transformer functional to reduce the load on the 2.50 kV transformer.

“It is impossible to survive without electricity,” he added.

The locals emphasized that they regularly pay hefty amounts, but no one is addressing their genuine problems. They urged authorities to either make the 100 kV transformer functional or disconnect their connection.

They appealed to the Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora to personally look into the matter so that their genuine issue could be resolved at the earliest opportunity.

