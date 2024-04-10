Illegal mining: Police seize 6 vehicles in Handwara

SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized six vehicles in Handwara.
“Police parties of Police Station Qalamabad and Police Post Langate seized 06 vehicles (05 tractors & a tipper) bearing registration and chassis numbers JK09A-4144, JK05B-4907, Chassis No. 3S3, Chassis No. 5S3, Chassis No. 3252 & JKO2B-1342 involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in Handwara,” police said in a statement.
People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of government rules, police said, adding that persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law.
