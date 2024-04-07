Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious fervour

Srinagar: Shab-e-Qadar, the night of power and blessings, was observed across Kashmir valley with religious fervour as the revered Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal lake here witnessed the largest congregation of devotees, officials said .

Report said the masjids and shrines across J&K reverberated with the recitation of the holy Quran on Saturday night.

Muslims across the world observe the religious gathering of Shab-e-Qadr, known as the night of blessing and power on the 27th of Ramadhan every year.

The blessed night of Shab-e-Qadr is considered the most important night in the Islamic calendar where Muslims spend the whole night attending the religious gathering and praying all night till dawn.

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same.

This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights when the believers seek Forgiveness of Allah and His Mercy. According to some Ulema, the night is likely to occur on one of the odd nights on the last ten days of Ramadan and most likely to be the 27th. The night has special significance for the Muslims in which angels descend on the earth with the order of Allah Almighty for the welfare of faithful till dawn of the day.

The faithful offer collective prayers to seek Allah’s forgiveness and divine worship throughout the night till Sehri.

The biggest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine where thousands of people joined special prayers during the night and also listened to sermons on the teachings of Islam.

Thousands of devotees also participated in the night-long prayers across major religious places in Kashmir. Religious scholars gave sermons on the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and pressed upon the importance of charity during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Dargah Hazratbal shrine which hosted the largest gathering of devotees was full of hustle and bustle. People from across various districts had come to offer night-long prayers with their families.

Congregational nightlong prayers were also held at all mosques and shrines in Srinagar including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif Janab Sahib Soura; Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib (RA), Khanqah-e-Maula and other Masjids and Shrines.

In south Kashmir, congregational nightlong prayers were held at Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ahlihadith, Bait-ul-Muqaram and Rehat-Ded Masjid in Anantnag town. Nightlong prayers were also offered in Ziarat-e-Sharief Khiram; Kund, Aishmuqam and Bijbehara areas of the district.

In Kulgam, the biggest nightlong prayer gathering was seen in Jamia Masjid. Large congregational prayer gathering was also witnessed in Khankah Tral, Jamia Masjid Shopian and Jamia Masjid Pulwama.

The night holds special importance to Muslims across the world as the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during this night.

