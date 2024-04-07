CEO for ensuring free, fair conduct of upcoming polls

Shopian: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), P.K. Pole, Thursday visited Shopian to assess the election preparedness of the district administration for the upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha 2024.

He visited the Strong Room along with DEO, Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb and had a detailed inspection of the facility.

Afterwards, the CEO chaired a meeting of the Nodal Officer and AROs at Mini Secretariat, wherein DEO through power point presentation presented the comprehensive plan details of major components of election preparedness. He informed that all arrangements for ensuring free and fair elections in the district have been made.

The meeting took stock of critical components of the ongoing election process including reviewing Transport, training, Material Management, Dispatch, MCC, etc.

The CEO stressed for taking periodic sanitation drives in the premises of polling stations and their immediate surroundings for ensuring neat and clean polling spots. He asked the concerned officers for roping in village level field functionaries for facilitation and support of polling parties.

He also emphasized for conducting SVEEP activities in schools and colleges and ensuring all assured minimum facilities at polling stations across the district.

The CEO also attended a training session of Polling staff. While interacting with them, he stressed upon the staff detailed for election duties to understand the election rules and guidelines well so that conduct of election process is done as per norms and in an efficient manner.

SSP, Tanushree, ADDC, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, ADC, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz, AROs, Nodal Officers and other concerned were present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print