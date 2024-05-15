11 FIRs Registered In J&K Over MCC Violations

SRINAGAR: Election authorities have registered 11 FIRs in connection with poll-related violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Pandurang K Pole said they have received 234 complaints of violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) since March 16.

“We have registered 11 FIRs after taking cognisance of these complaints. We have also issued notice in 80 complaints and enquiry has been initiated in 29 complaints,” J&K CEO Pole said.

The Election officials said that highest MCC violations have been reported in Srinagar district. “In Srinagar district there have been 46 MCC complaints followed by Jammu with 34,” they said.

The Election authorities said out of the total complaints 15 have been forwarded to district grievance cells. Election officials in Srinagar said 36 MCC violations have been received through official mail out of which 21 were against government employees, others and 15 were against candidates or parties.

“Enquiry is underway in case of Government employees and four Government employees have been suspended for participating in political activities,” they said, adding “notices have been served to parties, candidates, workers on MCC violations.”

The Election authorities said state and central agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs and freebies over over Rs 40 crores at 10 places during the election period. Out of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in J&K, polls have been held in three seats Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar.

On Monday, the Srinagar Lok Sabha recorded voter turnout of 38, the highest since 1996. The other two Lok Sabha seats – Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri ? will vote in the next two rounds scheduled on May 20 and 25. (Agencies)

