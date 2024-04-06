Karwan chief addresses thousands at Aasar-e-Shareef Makhama on Jumat-ul-Vida

SRINAGAR: On the eve of Jumatul-Vida, the last Friday of the Islamic month of Ramadan, thousands thronged to the holy shrine Aasar-e-Shareef Makhama in Budgam district where the chief patron of Karwani Islami International Allama Shaykh Dr Gulam Rasool Hami addressed the gathering.

Hami gave the special Friday sermon at the said shrine in which he mentioned the virtues of Jumatul-Vida and the way out of the existing crises of different kinds in society.

Hami said that it is extremely necessary for people to get to know the provisions and teachings of the Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This will go a long way in addressing the social issues in our society such as drug menace, communal strife, misogyny and misuse of Social media platforms, he said.

Dr Hami held that the month of Ramadan provides a nice opportunity for Muslims to rectify themselves, repent and get closer to Allah. He insisted that people illuminate themselves and their children with the guidance of the Quran and Sunnah so that they get to know the true meaning of Tawheed, ‘Risalat’ and responsibilities towards fellow beings.

Dr Hami also delved into the plight of poor and needy people and called on people to give all required aid and charities to such people, so that they can also have a meaningful social life. Hami said that for more than two decades, his organization Karwani Islami has itself engaged in the upliftment of scores of the poor and needy.

