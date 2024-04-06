Dr Darakhshan visits Srinagar shines to review arrangements for festivals

‘Ensured audit, accountability of assets & income of Board in two years’

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today visited Hazratbal Dargah along with the Waqf Board Officers and the staff to review the arrangements for the festival congregations.

She was accompanied by representatives of other government departments. Dr Andrabi also visited the shrine of Dastgir Sahib (RA) and the shrine of Syed Yaqoob Sahib Sonwar and took stock of the facilities put in place for the people visiting during festival prayers.

Dr Darakhshan expressed her satisfaction with the completion of the project of full fresh matting laying at Hazratbal and all major shrines of J&K this Ramadan. She said that for the first time ever this project was executed by the Waqf Board out of its resources.

“By ensuring accountability, we have been able to take up such projects & other construction projects for the first time out of the Board’s resources. I thank the people for their cooperation,” she said.

Dr Andrabi extended her greetings to all on Juma-tul-Vida of Ramadhan and upcoming Shab-e-Qadr festivals and said that these festivals and this holy month concretize our spiritual bonds and purify our souls.

“We are committed to ensuring a serene and upgraded environment for prayers during the festivals throughout J&K. The Board is in full gear for serving the people and making them feel convenient and comfortable at all places of worship.

Dr Darakhshan chaired a meeting of the Waqf Board and took a review of the facilities put in place by the Board at all Waqf Board-managed shrines and mosques during the festival days. “Ensured audit, accountability of assets & income in last two years and despite conspiracies of the corrupt lot, we refused to yield and reform Waqf Board into a transparent working system for the public good,” she said.

Speaking to the media after the visit, she said that she was thankful to every citizen of the UT and the media fraternity for supporting this mega reform movement in Waqf Board.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print