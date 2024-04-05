Police solve theft case in Budgam; accused arrested

SRINAGAR: Police in Budgam have solved theft case by arresting an accused person and recovered stolen property from his possession.
Police Post Soibugh received a complaint from one lady who is a resident of Soibugh stating there in that some unknown persons have barged into her house and stole cash and golden ornaments. Upon this information, a case vide FIR No. 103/2024 under relevant section of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was set into motion, police said in a statement.
“During the course of investigation, several suspects were brought for questioning. During questioning, one suspect identified as Furqan Ahmad Malik son of Manzoor Ahmed Malik resident of Soibugh admitted his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen cash of Rs 6,500 were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested in the instant case and further investigation is going on,” the statement said.
“Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” police said.
