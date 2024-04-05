IUST to establish C4i4 under the aegis of Ministry of Heavy Industries, GoI

AWANTIPORA: Under the auspices of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has signed an MOU to establish the Centre for Industry 4.0 (C4i4) at the University. This initiative aims to set up a premier centre to drive innovation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 standards, specifically focusing on enhancing the competitiveness of Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, with a focus on the Jammu and Kashmir. The C4i4 is expected to further boost an innovative ecosystem at the university and facilitate industrial growth through partnerships among the government, the industrial sector, and technology firms.

A delegation from the Ministry of Heavy Industries and C4i4, Pune, led by its Director, Shri DattatrayaNavalgundkarand Head of Operations, Dr. RajeshPahadi visited IUST to formalize the establishment of the Centre. IUST was selected for this prestigious project (one of ten such centres nationwide) recognizing its contributions to fostering innovations and entrepreneurship in the country.

The MOU signing event was chaired by Vice Chancellor, IUST Prof.Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, and attended by officials from Ministry of Heavy Industries, C4i4 Pune, and IUST, including Prof. A H Moon, Prof. W Bari, Mr. Sameer Wazir, the Director of CIED, and heads of Engineering Departments.

During the ceremony, Prof.Romshoo highlighted IUST’s dedication to linking academia with industry and business to cultivate skilled human resources. He emphasized the opportunity for India, and particularly Jammu and Kashmir, to become a manufacturing hub through digital transformation in manufacturing, thereby boosting the global competitiveness of local industries.He further stressed the role of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in leveraging India’s demographic advantage by equipping the youth with Industry 4.0 skills. Prof.Romshoo pointed out various sectors with growth potential in J&K, such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, robotics, etc. underscoring IUST’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and start-ups.

Prof. A H Moon added that IUST’s national recognition for its skilling and innovation initiatives, through efforts of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), Design Innovation Centre (DIC), the KALAM Academy of Skill and Training and other centres, would get a further boost through the establishment of C4i4.

