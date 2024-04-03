Visits Rajouri, Reviews Polls Preparations: CEO For Ensuring Sanctity Of Electoral Process

Rajouri: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, today visited the border district Rajouri to oversee preparations being put in place for the upcoming Parliamentary Polls.

The CEO also assessed the status of District Election team while chairing a review meeting with all the concerned officers. He reviewed arrangements related to the conduct of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the district.

During the meeting, the CEO took stock of key aspects of the election preparations.

District Election Officer Rajouri, Om Prakash Bhagat, provided a detailed PowerPoint Presentation, elaborating the electoral landscape of the district. With 680 polling stations and a total of 4,84,725 voters, the electoral framework of the district was underlined, emphasizing a gender ratio of 918. Notably, the status of additions and deletions in the electoral roll over the past two years was also elucidated.

The meeting also reviewed the status of all AMFs on the essential facilities ensured at all the polling stations.

The DEO highlighted the completion of physical verification of polling stations, ensuring their readiness for the upcoming elections. It was reaffirmed that adequate resources, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, manpower besides infrastructure, are in place to facilitate smooth conduct of elections. Additionally, establishment of training centers, dispatch/receipt centers and strong rooms was also discussed to ensure operational efficiency of the district team.

Under the SVEEP initiative, robust voter awareness campaigns are being held to bolster voter turnout and inclusivity. The district SVEEP cell is actively engaged in organizing a myriad of awareness programs to ensure that every eligible voter is empowered to exercise their franchise. The vulnerability mapping revealed that there are 379 vulnerable polling stations in the district, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and security measures to safeguard the electoral process.

Additionally, the status of cash seizure by Special Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Surveillance Teams (FST) was briefed, which was Rs. 1,254,000.

The Chief Electoral Officer engaged with the AROs and Nodal Officers and sought details of the activities being carried out in the district. Subsequently, the AROs and Nodal Officers provided detailed briefings on the ongoing activities.

All Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) were directed to ensure cleanliness of polling stations within their respective jurisdictions besides ensuring proper accessibility of polling stations, for providing conducive environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights during the upcoming elections.

The Chief Electoral Officer reiterated the paramount importance of strict adherence to guidelines, timelines for the Model Code of Conduct, and robust media monitoring to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process. He also outlined various tasks and duties assigned to the concerned stakeholders encompassing a wide array of responsibilities. He directed the officers to exhibit exemplary commitment, dedication and sincerity while discharging their election duties, recognizing their pivotal role in facilitating free, fair and peaceful elections.

Later, P K Pole visited the Counting Centres and strong rooms established at Government Degree College Rajouri.

The officers who attended the meeting were DIG Rajouri Poonch Range, Tejinder Singh, CO 237 Bn, Ashok Kumar, ADC Rajouri, Rajeev Khajuria, ADC Sunderbani, Rajeev Magotra, ADC Nowshera, Babu Ram Tandan, ADC Kalalakote, Mohammad Tanveer, GM DIC, Fareed Kohli, ASP, Abdul Majid Basu, ACR, Mohammad Jhangir Khan, ACP, Sheraz Chowhan, DDE, Zaheer Kaifi, Dy DEO, Shakeel Mir, SDM Thanamandi, Abid Hussain, CPO, Maqsood Ahmed, DSEO, Sandeep Sharma, CAO, Sohan Singh, DPO, Mohammad Nawaz Choudhary, DSWO, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt, ARTO, Pawan Kumar and other concerned officers.

