Review meeting on SVEEP prog held at Anantnag

ANANTNAG: A review meeting regarding the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme was on Wednesday held under the chairmanship of the District Election Officer (DEO) Anantnag, SF. Hamid here.
Sapna Kotwal, who is the designated Nodal Officer (SVEEP) and Media, was also present on the occasion.
The meeting was aimed at evaluating the efficacy of SVEEP activities with a special focus on Anantnag district.
Coordinator for SVEEP, Dr. Arshad meticulously presented the progress and strategies implemented thus far.
Among the attendees were Mushtaq Ahmad Qadri, Nodal Officer for SVEEP (Anantnag) and all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of the district, adding a diverse range of perspectives and expertise to the discussion.
Kotwal, in her role, provided invaluable guidance and directives to the AROs, emphasizing the importance of innovative approaches in SVEEP awareness programs to catalyze voter turnout in the forthcoming elections.
The meeting concluded with a call to action to AROs and other officers to engage and empower the voters, especially young voters.
ANANTNAG: A review meeting regarding the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme was on Wednesday held under the chairmanship of the District Election Officer (DEO) Anantnag, SF. Hamid here.