KU nurturing students’ expressions, promoting excellence: VC

Shahar u Ramadhan Festival-2024

SRINAGAR: To celebrate talent and tradition with a spirit of unity, the Kashmir University (KU) on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day ‘Annual Shahar u Ramadhan Festival’ here.

The festival aims to showcase talents in ‘Husn-e-Qirat’, ‘Husn-e-Naat’, ‘Traditional Calligraphy’ and ‘Contemporary Calligraphy’ competitions. The event is being organised by KU’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW), in collaboration with Cemtac Cements, Fil Industries, Color Curve Advertisers, Unibic and Aala Cabs, an official statement issued here read.

Highlighting the department’s two-decade legacy in organising the festival, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan emphasised its role in promoting student talents in Naat, Qirat, and Calligraphy.

“The Department of Students Welfare has been at the forefront of nurturing our students’ artistic and cultural expressions for over twenty years. This festival serves as a testament to our commitment to encouraging and promoting creativity and excellence among our student community,” an official spokesperson quoted Prof Nilofer Khan as saying.

Terming Ramadhan as a month of blessings, KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, emphasised its role in nurturing tolerance and good deeds. He encouraged students to actively engage in such activities to develop their personalities.

“Ramadhan is not just a month of fasting, it is a time for introspection and self-improvement. Through events like these, we provide our students with invaluable opportunities to learn and grow, encouraging a culture of inclusivity and empathy,” Prof Naseer said.

In her welcome address, Dean of Students Welfare, Prof Aneesa Shafi, emphasised the importance of providing platforms for students to showcase their talents, especially in higher educational institutions.

She said, “Our university is not just a centre for academic excellence, it is also a hub for cultural and artistic enrichment. Events like the ‘Shahar u Ramadhan Festival’ provide our students with a platform to showcase their talents and celebrate our rich cultural heritage.”

Around 150 students from various institutions across Kashmir are participating in different categories of the competition.

“Central University of Kashmir; Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST – Shalimar and Wadora); Cluster University, Srinagar; NIT Srinagar, affiliated colleges of Kashmir University, teaching departments, satellite campuses, are participating in the competition,” the statement read.

Mir Muneer, Irfan Ahmed and Bilal Ahmad (Irfan Bilal), judged the inaugural Naat competition. Deans of different schools, heads of various departments, scholars and students attended the inaugural session, further read the statement.

Cultural Officer, DSW, Shahid Ali Khan, conducted the proceedings of the event and also proposed the formal vote of thanks, it added.

