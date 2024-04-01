Two notorious drug smugglers booked under PIT NDPS Act in Bla

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police booked two notorious drug smugglers under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.
“The notorious drug smugglers namely Showkat Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Abdullah resident of Ganiwani Tangmarg & Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh son of Abdul Samad resident of Mulgam Kunzer have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu,” police said in a statement.
Police said that many cases are registered against the said drug smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Solinda, Khaipora, Tangmarg, Mulgam, Kunzer and other areas of the district. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.
“The general public appreciated the role of police for their action against drug peddlers/smugglers. Our consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that police are making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse,” police said.
