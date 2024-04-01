Police accord warm send-off to retiring officers in Awantipora

SRINAGAR: Police in Awantipora organised farewell functions to accord warm send off to the officers who superannuated from their active services.
On attaining the age of superannuation SI Javaid Ahmad Rather, SI Manzoor Ahmad were given a warm send off by all ranks of Police in Awantipora. On their retirement, a simple but impressive farewell party was organized at DPO Awantipora.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar-JKPS appreciated the work and dedication of retiree officers towards their duties. He extended good wishes and healthy post-retirement life to them and presented gifts to retirees as a token of love and respect for their exceptional services.
Moreover, DySP DAR Abdul Gafoor-JKPS and other police officers were also present on the said occasion who also acknowledged the contribution of the outgoing officers and conveyed their best wishes to them for post-retirement life.
