Illegal mining: Two vehicles seized, two arrested in Sopore

SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized two vehicles and arrested two drivers in Sopore.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Panzla under the supervision of incharge SDPO Rafiabad Dr. Hilal Ahmad Hilal-JKPS assisted by mining department seized two vehicles (tractors) at Dachanpara Rafiabad besides, arrested two drivers on the spot, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from Nala Vij, police said.
The accused drivers have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Parray son of Mohammad Sultan Parray resident of Wanpora Rohama Rafiabad and Sajad Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Rohama Rafiabad. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Panzla and investigation has been initiated, police said, adding, “People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law.”