Today our aim is to save Constitution: Farooq

SRINAGAR: Speaking at the mammoth gathering of political leaders and activists in Ramlila Maidan New Delhi, former Chief Minister Jammu & Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday emphasized that he will not leave INDIA bloc till his last breath.

Abdullah reiterated that there is a need to make INDIA bloc stronger for the larger interest of Constitution of the country.

“Today our aim is to save Constitution of the country. You see there is an assault on our Constitution. Even Chief Justice of India (CJI) is getting threats. This is our situation today where we are stuck into,” Dr. Farooq Abdullah said.

Without naming BJP, the former J&K Chief Minister said that today people are being made ready to fight to each other. “People are fighting to each other. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians and other faiths of people are fighting each other. We have to wake up and raise our voice against this deadly situation. We have to realize the sensitivity of the situation and vote against those who made us to reach to this dreaded situation,” Dr. Farooq said.

Pertinently the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (Save Democracy) rally is being held at Ramlila Maidan and is being seen as a show of strength and unity by the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The rally is being attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, and others.

The rally also extended solidarity to Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemand Soren and others who have been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Dr. Farooq Abdullah while commenting on the arrest of Kejriwal and others said, “People should step ahead and vote with full vigor in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against those who are hell bent to destroy the essence of democracy, and its institutions in the country.

“We have to be united. Be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian or others. We have to walk should-to-shoulder in odd and even. We have to make India Bloc stronger so that the nefarious plans of divisive forces in the country will be dusted,” Dr. Farooq added.

“We are with you. We are not leaving this alliance till our last breath,” Dr. Farooq maintained.

