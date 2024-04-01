Several prominent political activists, leaders join Apni Party

SRINAGAR: Several political activists and leaders from the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) joined the Apni Party today during an event organized at the party headquarters in Srinagar.
The new entrants include NC’s former Provincial Secretary and district Vice President, Abdul Ahad Tantray from Pulwama, former Sarpanch Dawood Ahmad Beigh from PDP, Altaf Ahmad Reshi, Advocate Arshid, and a large number of their supporters, the Apni Party said.
According to a press release issued here, the party organized an event at its headquarters in M2 Cherch Lance, Srinagar, to give a warm welcome to the new members.
The senior party leaders who were present on the occasion included the Party Chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Chief Spokesperson, State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, State Convenor and District In-Charge Ganderbal Haji Parvez Ahmad, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Provincial Secretary Javaid Mirchal, General Secretary of the party’s Youth Wing and Spokesperson Muzaffar Reshi, General Secretary of the party’s ST Wing Khalid Badana, Provincial Coordinator Javaid Ahmad Mir, District Organizer Budgam Prof. G M Paul, Media Coordinator Dr. Naqeeb Raja, Youth President Pulwama Syed Tajalah Andrabi, Dr. Talat Majid Alaie, Former Sarpanch from Tehsil Pulwama Daizy Raina , and others.
