Rains Abate, Weather Likely To Be Dry Now In J&K

Srinagar: Weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir after rains lashed plains and higher reaches received snowfall including Gulmarg, officials said on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Batote received 30.0mm of rain during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours followed by Kokernag with 26.2mm, Pahalgam 25.2mm, Qazigund 21.4mm, Srinagar 20.0mm, Banihal 19.8mm, Kupwara 17.4mm, Bhaderwah 14.2mm, Katra 14.0mm, Jammu 13.8mm while Gulmarag received 2.5cms of snowfall besides 10.8mm of rain.

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.8°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.8°C against 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 4.1°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.5°C and it was below normal by 2.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.4°C, Batote 6.8°C and Bhaderwah 7.8°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, isolated to scattered light rain/TS is expected over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Generally dry weather is expected thereafter till April 5 except April 3 when fairly widespread rain has been forecast. (GNS)

