Two Intruders Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara

Srinagar: Two unidentified intruders were killed after an Infiltration bid was foiled on Thursday in Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.A top police officer said that two intruders were trying to sneak this part of the fence.The security forces challenged them to return back, however they refused, resulting into exchange of fire, the officer said.During firefight two bodies were seen lying on the other side of the fence, the officer added.
