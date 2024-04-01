PDP leader Mir Zahoor mobilizes party workers in Pampore ahead of LS elections

Stresses importance of active participation and voter support

PAMPORE: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) convened a crucial workers’ meeting in Konibal Village of Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, on Sunday.

Chaired by senior PDP leader and former minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad at his residence, the meeting saw an attendance of approximately 200-250 workers.

During the session, Zahoor addressed the workers, emphasizing the importance of their preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He urged the party workers to actively contribute to the success of any PDP candidate contesting in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections by casting their votes in their favour.

This gathering marked a significant moment as it was the first time since 2018 that PDP leader and former minister Mir Zahoor hosted a workers’ meeting in his own village, underscoring the importance of grassroots engagement and mobilization within the party.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Mir stated, “Today, after 5-6 years, we have called for a workers’ meeting, and thanks to Allah, all workers responded positively to the short notice phone call. The purpose of today’s meeting is to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary elections, with voting set to begin on May 13. Every worker is instructed to diligently go door-to-door, urging people to ensure the success of our PDP candidate through hard work and dedication.”

He added, “You have seen it yourself. Today, after 6 years, we called for this meeting at short notice through phone calls, and every worker attended. It’s not just talk; we have worked, and people have us in their hearts.”

Mir said the existence of PDP hasn’t ended; it’s alive and will move forward. “You have witnessed the 14 years of service we have rendered in our constituency. That hard work won’t go to waste. We have worked for the people, accomplished significant tasks, and brought about development. Before us, there was nothing here,” he said.

