MCC violations to be reported online, tracking made easier

JAMMU: Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched an online application for citizens to report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations during the election period.

The application is called ‘cVIGIL’ to denote vigilant citizens of our country who can play a proactive and responsible role in conduct of free and fair elections.

This innovative application ‘cVIGIL’ allows vigilant citizens to give live reports on incidents of MCC violation within minutes of having witnessed them. They don’t have to rush any more to the office of the Returning Officer in their assembly constituency. Once an incident of MCC violation is reported by cVIGIL, it would be forwarded to a flying squad for investigation. In case of a registered complaint, a unique ID number would be generated to allow the citizen to track their complaint status. Anonymous complaints do not get any identification numbers for tracking purpose.

The citizens can use cVIGIL only to report MCC violation cases. For other complaints, they can use the facility available in the mobile app/website of ECI Citizen Services.

As soon as the complaint is sent on the cVigil app, the complainant will receive a unique ID through which he will be able to track the complaint on his mobile and know its updated status. Due to GPS being activated on the mobile, as soon as the complainant uploads his complaint on the app, it will immediately reach the district election office along with the location.

If the complaint is found true, then the returning officer will have to send it to the ECI for further action. The special feature of the cVigil app will be that through it any citizen can complain about violations of MCC during elections. The complainant has to be careful that he has to send his complaint within five minutes of capturing the photo or video from the mobile.

For more information, the citizens are encouraged to visit the official website of Election Commission of India https://www.eci.gov.in/. The application is available on both Android and IOS devices.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print