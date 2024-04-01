Dr Iffat gets additional charge of principal GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: Dr Iffat Hassan incharge principal GMC Handwara has been given additional charge of principal GMC Srinagar.As per an order,the appointment has been made in view of the superannuation of principal GMC Srinagar Dr Masood Tanveer Bhat superannuated on April 31.”Consequent upon the superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Masood Tanvir Bhat, Principal GMC Srinagar on 31-03-2024, and due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place because of General Elections to Lok Sabha – 2024 and in order to ensure patient care in Government Medical College, Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, it is hereby ordered that Prof. (Dr.) Iffat Hassan I/c Principal Government Medical College Handwara shall look after the charge of Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” reads the order.
