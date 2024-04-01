5 Miscreants Booked Under PSA in Baramulla, Lodged To Central Jail Kot Bhalwal & District Jail Udhampur: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have booked five miscreants under Public Safety Act and subsequently lodging them in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu and District Jail Udhampur. “Acting tough against ANEs (Anti-national Elements) Baramulla Police booked five persons namely Asif Ali Bhat son of Ali Mohammad resident of Badipora Tangmarg, Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat son of Gh Mohd resident of Tantraypora Palhallan, Waseem Mehraj Farash @Waseem Farash son of Mehraj ud din resident of Khanpora, Bashir Ahmad Sualiah son of Late Ghulam Mohammad resident of Mohalla Jadeed Baramulla & Bilal Ahmad Dar @Shakir son of Gh Nabi resident of Wussan Khoie Pattan under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority,” reads a statement . ““`The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur & Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.””Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in the disturbance of L&O and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIRs they did not mend their anti national & Social activities,” reads the statement further.
