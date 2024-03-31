Players to play 500 T20s

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine on Friday became only the fourth player to play the 500 T20 matches.

The 35-year-old archived the feat during KKR’s thumping seven wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Sunil Narine celebrated his 500th T20 appearance with the wicket of Glenn Maxwell and a quickfire 22-ball 47, while opening the batting for KKR.

Here’s the full list of cricketers who have played 500 T20 matches

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

With 660 T20 appearances, the Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard is top of the list. Former West Indies all-rounder, has represented West Indies in 101 T20Is and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2012, he also captained them in the 2021 edition. He retired from international cricket in 2022 but is still active in the franchise-league circuit. Pollard has scored 12900 runs and has bagged 316 wickets in his T20 career so far.

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

Former West Indies all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo has played 573 matches and is second on the list. Bravo finished with 183 wickets, the second-highest wicket-taker of the IPL. He was also a member of part of West Indies’ golden generation of T20 superstars, which won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. Overall, he has scored 6957 runs with the bat and has 625 wickets with the ball in his T20 career.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik is at No 3 with 542 appearances to his name. The Pakistani all-rounder has scored 13360 runs in his T20 career and has picked 182 wickets as well. At the age of 42, the veteran is still going strong and is hoping to make a comeback into the Pakistan team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Sunil Narine has 536 wickets in T20s, third most in the format, with best bowling figures of 5 for 19. He also has scored 3,736 runs with a highest score of 79. Narine has played 164 IPL matches and picked as many wickets at an average of 25.90. Sunil Narine’s career economy rate 6.10 is the second-best among the 309 players who have bowled 2000-plus balls in men’s T20s. The 30 maiden overs bowled by Narine are the most for any bowler in men’s T20s.

