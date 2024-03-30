Education powerful instrument of social transformation: LG

Interacts With Members Of JATF At Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the members of JATF, a Mumbai-based nonprofit organization, dedicated to empower youth through education.

The Lt Governor appreciated the group for helping students to achieve their dreams through its various coaching and mentoring projects across the country.

“JATF is guided by the noble ideals of Lord Mahavir and it is committed to give back to the society. JATF’s project for competitive exam is creating a human resource that will take advantage of new opportunities for development and contribute to growth of the nation,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon all stakeholders to make collaborative efforts to promote holistic education which is essential for development of society.

“Education is powerful instrument of social transformation and nation’s progress. For peaceful, harmonious and progressive society, more organizations like JATF must come forward to create an educated, responsible and skilled generation that can contribute to nation-building and inclusive development of all sections of society,” he said.

Since its inception, JATF is continuously striving to shape the future of the youth, guiding and assisting them to prepare for the Civil & Judicial Services, IIT and Banking sector. My best wishes to the foundation for its future endeavours, he said.

Members of JATF from across the country including its Chairman Sh Vinod Dugar; President JATF Sh Narendra Mehta and other office bearers were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print