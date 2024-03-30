2 absconders arrested in Bla

Srinagar: Baramulla Police on Friday arrested two absconders who were evading their arrests from decades in case FIR numbers 41/2008 & 04/2010 of PS Boniyar.
A police spokesperson said that a warrant under section 512 CrPC issued by Hon’ble Court of Sub-Judge JMIC Baramulla pending with Police Station Boniyar against accused persons namely Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Hafizullah Mir resident of Bernate, and Shanaza Begum wife of Qasim Din Thakar resident of Uranbowa Boniyar were executed, who were evading their arrests from last decades.
They were involved in case FIR numbers 41/2008 & 04/2010 of Police Station Boniyar and were arrested by a special Police team under the supervision of SDPO Uri. Subsequently, the arrested accused persons were produced before the Hon’ble Court of Law, police spokesperson said.
Police is implementing rigorous measures to ensure that all individuals who are absconding their arrests are apprehended and held accountable for their criminal actions, he added.
