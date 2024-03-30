Congress would come down to single-digit tally in this Lok Sabha elections: BJP

New Delhi: The Congress would come down to a single-digit tally in this Lok Sabha elections as it stands “exposed” before the people by the way it is trying to “mislead” them on the issue of Income Tax notice after indulging in “tax fraud”, the BJP said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party are trying to “threaten” the Income Tax Department with their remarks.

But, this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “era” in which everyone is equal before the law, he said.

