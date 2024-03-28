CUK declares Mar-29, 30 as working days for all non-teaching staff

Srinagar: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday declared March-29 and 30 as working days for all non-teaching staff of the university.

Deputy Registrar of CUK in an order said that pursuant to approval of the competent authority, it is informed that 29th March, 2024 (Friday) and 30th March, 2024 (Saturday) are declared as working days for all the non-teaching staff of the University.

“Further, the office of the F&A Section shall also remain open on 31″ March, 2024 (Sunday) in view of the closure of the Financial Year 2024,” it reads.

The deputy registrar however said that all the employees will be given the opportunity to avail compensatory leaves for the days in lieu of working on these holidays.

“However, one of the days of Compensatory leave shall have to be mandatorily taken on the next day of coming Eid-ul-Fitr,” it reads.

It also said that the other day of compensatory leave shall be availed after the approval of the Controlling Officer only. “The order shall apply only to Non-Teaching staff of the University.”—

