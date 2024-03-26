UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza ceasefire for the month of Ramzan

United Nations: The UN Security Council Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramzan, a breakthrough coming after more than five months since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The 15-nation Council adopted the resolution, put forth by the 10 non-permanent elected members of the Council, with 14 nations voting in favour, none against and an abstention by permanent member the US.

“The Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a post on X.

