Two firefighters injured in Batmaloo blaze

Srinagar: Two firefighters were injured as they tried to douse a massive fire that engulfed three residential houses Monday evening in Baranpather locality in Srinagar’s Batamaloo, reports said.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that as the flames spread to neighbouring houses, Fire and Emergency department launched a wide scale rescue operation at the site.
“During the course of time two firemen sustained burn injuries and were immediately removed to a nearby hospital,” the official said.
The official identified the injured duo as Noor Alam, DFO Incharge City and Aijaz Ahmad, a Fireman.
“As per preliminary assessment, the fire has caused massive damage to at least three residential houses at the spot,” the official said.
The fire as per reports has been brought under control. This is the third fire incident