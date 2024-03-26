No rain forecast till March 27: MeT

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather till March 27 evening, night temperature recorded a decrease in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.0°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.2°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 3.9°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.2°C against 1.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 16.5°C and it was above normal by 1.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.8°C, Batote 9.5°C and Bhaderwah 6.6°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, no significant weather activity is expected till March 27 evening. “From March 27 evening to March 28, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected (higher reaches) at many places.”

From March 29, he said, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places.

From March 30-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places. (GNS)

