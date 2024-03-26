Ensure smooth, free, fair elections: DEO Srinagar

Chairs Meeting Of Election Nodal Officers, Reviews Preparedness For Upcoming Election

Srinagar: District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Monday chaired a meeting of designated Nodal Officers at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here to review the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in district.

At the outset, the DEO took a first hand appraisal from all designated Nodal Officers with regard to tasks assigned to them for conduct of Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in district.

The DEO reviewed the preparations being made by all concerned Nodal Officers related to key aspects of the Lok Sabha Elections including Transportation of Polling staff/Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), implementation of Modal Code of Conduct (MCC), Material Management, Training programmes, SVEEP activities, functioning of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), Expenditure Monitoring Cell and Integrating Election Control Room and other related activities aimed at ensuring smooth and peaceful general elections in Srinagar District.

The DEO directed all the designated Nodal Officers to work with due diligence and dedication to ensure smooth, free and fair elections. He expressed confidence in the collective resolve and capability of the Nodal Officers to fulfill their roles effectively and efficiently, thereby contributing to the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in Srinagar.

He stressed all Nodal officers to work with a proactive approach and execute allotted tasks on ground and maintain cooperation and coordination with the line executing departments.

He further asked them to go through comprehensive ECI guidelines regarding duties and responsibilities during the election period.

During the meeting, DEO, who is also the Returning Officer(RO) for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency asked the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) headquarter to undertake all necessary measures with regard to filling of nomination for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency including technological interventions/ upgradation well in advance.

Earlier, the DEO was briefed by all the designated Nodal Officers about the preparations made so far for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024

