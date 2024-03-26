Justice M Y Wani Takes Oath As HC Judge

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N.Kotiswar Singh administered the Oath of office to Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the Chief Justice’s Court Room here today.

The Oath taking ceremony was physically attended at Srinagar by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and virtually from Jammu by Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.

The proceedings of the oath taking ceremony were conducted by Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem, who read the contents of the notification received from Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division) and the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the Oath of office to the newly appointed Judge.

The ceremony was also attended by the Former Judges of the High Court, Advocate General, J&K, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Srinagar, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, District Judges posted at Srinagar Headquarter, members of various Bars, officers of Civil and Police Administration and officers and staff of Registry and Member Secretary, Legal Service Authority, Jammu & Kashmir.

With the elevation, the strength of Judges of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 16 Judges including the Chief Justice.

