War against drugs continues

Police arrest 8 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam, Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police on Sunday arrested eight drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam and Ganderbal and recovered contraband/ psychotropic substances from their possession.

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Post Mirgund headed by Incharge Police Post Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Mirgund Pattan, intercepted a vehicle Truck bearing registration number JK05K-7086 with 03 persons on board. During search, 13 syrups & 1 plastic bottle (containing 1 litre of Codeine Phosphate substances) was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Amin resident of Khambiyar Pattan, Aijaz Ahmad Wani son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Palhallan & Gulzar Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Akbar resident of Wanigam Kreeri, police said in a statement..

In Kulgam, a police party of PC Nillow at a specific checkpoint established at Mohipora Tengpora Crossing intercepted a vehicle (Truck) bearing registration number PB13X-7399 with four persons on-board. During search of the vehicle, officers were able to recover 05 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance. They have been identified as Madan Lal son of Shingara Ram resident of Babri Gurdaspora, Mohan Singh son of Delip Singh resident of Bit Kathara Gurdaspora, Manzoor Ahmad son of Abdul Samad Mir & Mohd Afzal son of Mohd Subhan both, residents of Tengbal Kulgam.

In Ganderbal, a police party led by SHO Police Station Kangan under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Shri Muzaffar Jan-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Naranag Kangan intercepted a person identified as Maroof Ahmad Jagal son of Mohd Yousuf Jagal resident of Naranag Kangan carrying a nylon bag. During search, contraband cannabis like substance was recovered and seized from his possession.

“They have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. The vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigations have been initiated,” police said. “We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print