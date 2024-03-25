Illegal mining: Police arrest 6 persons, seize 6 vehicles in Kulgam, Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 06 persons and seized 06 vehicles in Kulgam and Baramulla.
In Kulgam, a Police party of Police Post Mirbazar during Naka checking at Mirbazar Chowk intercepted 02 vehicles (Tractors) bearing registration number JK18-5362 & Chassis no MBNBF52ACLD91775 loaded with illegally extracted minerals. The accused drivers identified as Irshad Ahmad Naikoo son of Mohd Ayoub Naikoo and Shahnawaz Ahmad Naikoo son of Mohd Ayoub Naikoo both, residents of Chadder Khrewan were arrested and the vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized, police said in a statement.
In Baramulla, a Police party assisted by Incharge PP Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla seized 2 tippers, 2 tractors & arrested 4 drivers involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. They have been identified as Maroof Ahmad Sofi son of Ghulam Mohiuddin, Abdul Majeed Sofi son of Abdul Rashid both residents of Juhama Baramulla, Irfan Hussain Malla son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Hanjiwera Payeen & Mukhtiyar Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Boniyar.
Police said that cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.