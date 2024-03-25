SMC conducts cleanliness drive

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday conducted an effective cleanliness drive in Zone North Ward No. 14.
The drive was conducted with a focus on enhancing cleanliness standards and promoting hygiene in the specific area of Buserbug Gulab Bagh. It also aimed to uplift the overall aesthetic and cleanliness of the area.
Led by the Chief Sanitation Officer, Zonal Sanitation Officer and other SMC officials, the drive successfully improved the cleanliness and visual appeal of the designated area. Activities included the efficient collection and disposal of waste, along with the clearance of unwanted vegetation and grass.
The primary objective behind such endeavors by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation is to create a cleaner and healthier environment for the residents of Srinagar city.
SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday conducted an effective cleanliness drive in Zone North Ward No. 14.