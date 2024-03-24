CEO for strict adherence to MCC guidelines, timelines

Kishtwar: With an aim to ensure smooth, transparent and inclusive electoral process, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Pandurang K Pole today conducted a comprehensive visit of Kishtwar district to review preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The visit encompassed inspection of Intermediate Strong Rooms as well as inspection of facilities available for Lok Sabha Election at established Polling stations of far off places like Marwah, Warwan and Machail Paddar areas of the district.

The CEO during the visit took stock of arrangements and preparations for the upcoming elections. He issued necessary directions to concerned officials besides emphasising them to adhere to the guidelines issued by Election Commission of India.

CEO, on the occasion, also interacted with voters and briefed them about the importance of maximum participation in the democratic exercise.

He also inspected the strong rooms at District HQ ensuring randomization of EVMs and other related exercises, ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Later, the CEO a comprehensive meeting with various stakeholders, election staff, Nodal officer of Model Code of Conduct, Election Expenditure Monitoring teams, and Social Media Monitoring Committee at the Conference Hall of DC Office Complex here.

During the meeting, DEO Kishtwar alongside NLMT ECI, Riaz Ahmed Butt delivered a detailed presentation on the district Elector profile-Electoral Roll besides highlighting various preparations on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and Election Expenditure Monitoring.

CEO stressed on the strict adherence to the guidelines and timeline for MCC and Print and Electronic Media Monitoring.

He also stressed upon the importance of initiating door-to-door campaigns to maximize voter turnout under SVEEP. He urged all stakeholders to perform their duties with dedication, integrity and proactive approach, considering the upcoming election as the largest democratic exercise.

He emphasized on the efficient and effective implementation of MCC and Election Expenditures Monitoring, along with strict adherence to Social Media Monitoring.

The CEO also called for special attention to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Women Voters on polling Day and ensure required facilities for them besides ensuring the issuance of postal ballots if required and proper arrangements at polling stations.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to conducting fair and transparent polls, assuring adherence to all guidelines and protocols set forth by the Election Commission of India.

Among others the meeting was attended by all three AROs and different Nodal Officers.

Earlier, CEO accompanied by District Election Officer Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav and SSP Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom flagged off a group of GDC students (trekkers) bound for the Singhpora , Chatroo area. This initiative, aligned with the democracy Trek and SVEEP awareness activities, seeks to sensitize the local citizens of Chatroo Singhpora about ethical voting and voting rights.

