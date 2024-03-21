Separatist Shabir Ahmad’s daughter distances herself from him, pledges allegiance to India

Srinagar: Jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah’s daughter Sama Shabir disassociated herself from her father’s Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) on Thursday, declaring her allegiance to the sovereignty of the Union of India.

In a public notice published in a local newspaper, the 23-year-old, a former CBSE topper in Kashmir, emphasised her status as a loyal Indian citizen and unequivocally distanced herself from the banned separatist organisation founded by her father, who is currently in Tihar Jail on money laundering and terror funding charges.

“I am a loyal citizen of India and I am not affiliated with any person or organisation which is against the sovereignty of the Union of India,” the 23-year-old Sama Shabir, the elder daughter of Shah, said in the notice.

