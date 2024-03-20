Pulwama court hold person guilty of possessing over quintal bang leaves, 1.2 kgs Charas

Srinagar: A court in Pulwama has convicted a person from whose possession police had recovered huge quantity of contraband including over a quintal of “Bangh leaves” and 1.2 kgs Charas at Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district in 2018.”….the prosecution has been able to establish and prove its case against the accused beyond all shadow of doubt,” Principal Sessions Judge pulwama Naseer Ahmad Dar said, adding, “I accordingly hold the accused namely Abdul Hamid Bhat guilty of the offence punishable u/s 20 of the NDPS Act.” The court is likely to announce quantum of punishment on March 22.According to prosecution story, on 7 October 2018, the police station Kakapora received an information from a reliable source that Bhat has concealed huge quantity of contraband substance in his residential house at Lelhara Kakapora, for illicit trade. On this, police filed FIR No. 42 of 2018 under sections 8/20 of NDPS Act. Later a police party under the supervision of DySP HQ proceeded towards Bhat’s residential house and during the search they recovered nine bags of apparently Bangh leaves besides Charas powder like substance was found in one bag. The contraband substance was weighed in presence of DySP and was found 104.4 Kgs from nine bags while one bag was found containing 1.200 Kgs Charas. Bhat was subsequently arrested.(GNS)
