Former Pak PM Imran Khan & wife move court seeking jail amenities in line with ‘international standards’

ISLAMABAD: Jailed Pakistan prime minister has moved a top court here to get jail amenities in line with international standards for him and his wife, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Geo News reported that Khan and Bushra Bibi filed the petition at Islamabad High Court on Monday to seek “high-quality facilities” at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where they are lodged.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who was ousted from his office via a no-confidence motion in 2022, has been in prison for more than a year after his arrest in various cases, including the Toshakhana, cipher, and the un-Islamic marriage cases. Bushra, 49, has also been behind bars for months in the Un-Islamic marriage case as well as the Toshakhana corruption case.

