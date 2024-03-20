Fish farming potential game-changer in employment generation: KU VC

SRINAGAR: To add a new chapter in sustainable aquaculture practices by exploring cost-effective feed ingredients, the Department of Zoology, University of Kashmir, Tuesday inaugurated a week-long training programme here.

Titled, “Fish Farming and Utilization of Less Expensive Ingredients in Fish Feed” under KU’s skill development programme, the training will focus on encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting initiatives aimed at self-reliance, an official statement issued here read.

On the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, underscored the varsity’s commitment towards developing an ecosystem of start-ups, skill development and entrepreneurship, aimed at self-reliance.

“The present training will definitely help the participants gain access to knowledge and information on the formulation of cost-effective fish feed and monitoring of fish health, both in natural and culture systems,” Prof Khan said, adding that the workshop will also be useful for the trainees presently associated with fish farming in the Valley.

“Our university is committed for such activities of personality development and discourse on capacity building, skill development and entrepreneurship,” Prof Nilofer Khan reiterated.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, emphasised the crucial role of start-ups in the contemporary landscape, emphasising their significance as the “need of the hour”.

“Kashmir University aims to provide holistic education that not only focuses on academic excellence but also emphasises practical skills vital for professional growth,” Prof Naseer said, while assuring support for programmes aimed at imparting skills training to unemployed youth.

Outlining the objectives of the training programme, Head Department of Zoology, Prof Abdul Ahad Buhroo, highlighted the role and significance of such events and assured his commitment to conduct such programmes in future as well.

“The varsity’s collaborative efforts with industry partners and government agencies ensure that the students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job-market,” Prof Ahad said.

Associate Professor and Event Organiser, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Khan, highlighted the importance of sustainable practices in fish farming and the exploration of cost-effective feed ingredients.

“This will add a new chapter in sustainable aquaculture practices,” he added.

Faculty members, officers, scholars and students attended the inaugural session.

Special Secretary to KU VC, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri, was also present on the occasion.

Research Fellow, National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), Dr Kousar Jan, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session while as, Senior Assistant Professor and Co-Organiser, Dr Yahya Bakhtiyar, presented the formal vote of thanks.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print