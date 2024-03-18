Women entrepreneurs shaping future of J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that women entrepreneurs are shaping the future of J&K.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the ET Women Conclave-2024 organized by The Times Group, at Gurugram.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor saluted the Nari Shakti and lauded their significant contribution in growth journey of Naya Jammu Kashmir.

Highlighting women-led development in Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said the women entrepreneurship in rural and far-flung areas of the Union Territory is enabling Nari Shakti to foster change at the grassroots.

“Women entrepreneurs are shaping the future of J&K. We are witnessing extraordinary accomplishments in ITeS, MSMEs, Service Sector, agro-based industry and Handicrafts because of women entrepreneurs’ single-minded pursuit of excellence and hard work,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to create an enabling environment for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

Today, our Nari Shakti is scripting new history in every sector. From academics to sports, from crafts to start-ups, our daughters are leading by an example and are inspiring others through their remarkable achievements.

At the ET Women Conclave 2024, the Lt Governor also talked about the programmes being run by the Universities and Higher Educational institutions of the UT focusing on skilling and upskilling of women.

“Our prime objective is to achieve gender equality in education,” the Lt Governor further added.

Yesterday he addressed the Business Conclave 2024 organized by Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor shared the achievements of J&K UT after abrogation of Article 370 and vision for its future.

“Today J&K is growing at an impressive pace and quiet transformation is taking place in various sectors. We have embarked on a transformation of key economic areas to achieve the goals of inclusive and rapid development to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” the Lt Governor said.

Interacting with the students of SRCC, the Lt Governor highlighted the challenges, and achievements in diverse sectors under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Today, Jammu Kashmir has become the centre of innovation, industries, tourism, education, sports, agriculture, health, entrepreneurship and handicrafts, the Lt Governor said.

He said the commitment of the administration towards inclusive development has created an enabling environment for the deprived sections, youth, women and farmers to unleash their true potential.

“We have taken concrete steps to create a fear-free, corruption-free and terrorism-free J&K. People-centric governance, efficient public service delivery mechanism, accelerated speed of project completion, saturation of welfare schemes and equal opportunity for all have empowered the common man and improved ease of living,” the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor said that policy for him is not just a piece of paper but dreams and aspirations of the people.

“We have made the common man a stakeholder in policy-making and development works are being taken up as per their needs. J&K is making impressive strides in the country in digital connectivity and physical connectivity. Smart City projects have realized the dream of urban transformation and the aspirations and dreams of the youth are blossoming,” the Lt Governor said.

