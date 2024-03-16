PDP committed to dignified, prosperous J&K: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the party’s unwavering commitment to their ideological principles is drawing inspiration from the founding ethos laid down by Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

She was addressing a function here in the party office in which Advocate Haq Nawaz Choudhary of Nowshera Rajouri affiliated earlier with the National Conference along with several supporters joined the PDP.

She said it is worth appreciating that young leaders are impressed with the ideology and agenda of the PDP and show their interest in joining them.

“Youth is the main asset of our party and their involvement in policy making and political decisions should be encouraged to ensure a positive impact on our society. It is very essential to engage young people to help them understand the importance of exercising their right to vote and experience leadership,” Mufti said.

She said the party always encourages young people to work on issues that concern them which will help them to emphasise on the party’s pro-people policies to be taken at a gross root level.

While complimenting the party cadre for carrying the party’s legacy during these difficult times, she said that Mufti Mohammad Sayeed during his political career mostly went against the tide as his decisions were driven by people’s interests and not by the desire for power.

“It is our commitment to continue to accomplish the vision of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for dignified and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir,” she said

