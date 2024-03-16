CS for making cities more amenable as per modern standards

Reviews key developmental projects of Housing Deptt

JAMMU: In a significant step towards addressing the burgeoning issues of Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) in the UT, a high-level meeting was today chaired by Chief Secretary, Atul Dulloo and attended by the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Commissioner Secretary, Tourism besides other HoDs of the Housing and Rural Development Departments here.

While speaking in this meeting the Chief Secretary remarked that the city infrastructure is the hallmark of development process anywhere. He emphasized on the importance of timely completion of all the utility and developmental projects for making the mobility and city dwelling more safer, easier and faster as per the modern standards of urban development world over.

The Chief Secretary directed that all the urban development projects, currently in the pipeline be expedited, placing public welfare as the foremost priority. This directive underlines the government’s commitment to not only enhancing the urban infrastructure, but also ensuring that, these developments translate into tangible benefits for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

During this meeting the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur briefed the chair on a spectrum of pivotal developments and upcoming initiatives aimed at transforming the urban landscape of J&K.

Among the crucial topics discussed were – strategies to leverage land as a resource to fuel further urban development, ensuring sustainable and efficient use of urban land. The meeting also discussed introduction of a streamlined and transparent system for obtaining building permissions, aimed at reducing delays and promoting ease of doing business.

The status of water transport service in river Jhelum, in Srinagar, enhancing connectivity and providing eco-friendly transportation alternatives to the people there. It was also made out that this would be an added attraction for tourists visiting this place in greater numbers.

The progress updates and future plans concerning the Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority (JMRDA) and the Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (SMRDA), focusing on comprehensive urban development and planning were deliberated upon. It was given out that these projects would bring in futuristic mobility services to our cities bringing lot of ease to the commuters here.

The meeting also took note of the status of the newly built state-of-the-art, multi-tier parking at Bus Stand in Jammu. It emphasised upon its optimum utilization for bringing ease and employment to public besides realizing revenue for government also.

While addressing the need for modern transportation facilities and managing the growing demand for public transportation efficiently the meeting discussed the utilization of e-buses introduced recently in both the cities here. With respect to the need of such facilities to cater to the growing population here the meeting resolved to make the appropriate facilities to cater to this challenge also.

The meeting took review of the progress in the implementation of crucial sewerage projects across the UT highlighting efforts to improve sanitation and wastewater management.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to foster sustainable urban growth and development, ensuring that the initiatives align with the needs and aspirations of its citizens in the UT.

