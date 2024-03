Srinagar: A massive fire broke out at a furniture factory in the HMT area – the outskirts of Srinagar – today, officials said.

An official said that the fire broke out in the wee hours today and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

He said that efforts are on to douse off the flames, while cause of fire is yet to be ascertained—(KNO)

