Rains, snow in J&K, MeT forecasts another wet spell from March 22-24

Srinagar: While rains lashed plains and higher reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall, the weatherman on Thursday forecast another wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir from March 22-24. A meteorological department official said that generally dry weather was expected till March 20.In last 24 hours till 08:30 a.m. this morning, the MeT official said that plains received rainfall with Srinagar receiving 9.1mm during the time, Qazigund 24.6mm, Pahalgam 15.6mm (3 cms of snow), Kupwara 14.9mm, Kokernag 18.1mm, Jammu 1.6mm, Banihal 44.8mm, Batote 43.6mm, Katra 4.6mm and Kathua 14.6mm. He said Gulmarg received 22 cms of fresh snowfall during the time.
